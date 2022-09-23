Optus CEO Admits To Knowing About Cyberattack 24 Hours Before Customers

It has been revealed that Optus were aware of the cyberattack a full 24 hours before it was released to the public with many finding out about the attack through the media.

Optus customers are criticising the telco’s handling of the cyberattack after CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin revealed she was made aware of the attack on Wednesday before releasing an official statement on Thursday afternoon.

In Thursday’s statement, Optus confirmed that a cyberattack had compromised the personal information of over nine million people.

“Information which may have been exposed includes customers’ names, dates of birth, phone numbers, email addresses, and, for a subset of customers, addresses, ID document numbers such as driver’s licence or passport numbers,” they said.

“Payment detail and account passwords have not been compromised.”

Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said at a press conference on Friday morning that this was a “sophisticated attack” and that she was made aware of the situation 24 hours prior to making the information public.

“It was only late that night that we were able to determine that it was of a significant scope. I think that was sort of a late night call and by 2pm the next day we had notified everybody and tried to get all our ducks in a row.”

Ms Rosmarin appeared to get emotional during the press conference saying she is horrified that loyal customers have had their private information stolen.

“Obviously, I’m angry that there are people out there that want to do this to our customers,” she said.

“I’m disappointed that it’s undermined all the great work we’ve been doing to be a pioneer in this industry as a real challenger creating new and wonderful experiences for our customers.”

