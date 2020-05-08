Oprah Struggles With This Everyday Chore!

Changing your sheets is one of those tasks that nobody likes to do but must be done.

Getting the job done can be challenging, especially getting the duvet in the cover according to Oprah Winfrey who took to Instagram about this household chore.

"Anyone else find it challenging getting a duvet inside a cover... there must be a method I'm missing," Winfrey said.

Many fans agreed that it is the worst job, saying it's a workout on its own.

Do you agree?

Missed the show? Catch up with Hughesy and Ed below!