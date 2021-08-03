PSA: Oprah Just Sold Her $14 Million Mansion If You Fancy Having A Geeze

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to be a fly on the wall inside the rich and famous life, well now you can through these sneaky real estate pics!

According to the Business Journal, the legendary talk show host Oprah Winfrey has officially sold her $14 Million Orcas Island waterfront home and you bet it's the house of our old-school, country-style dreams! (or nightmares depending on your architectural taste...)

Apparently, the reason why Oprah has suddenly decided to sell it is that "they just figured she’s too busy and never going to really use it."

Fair enough, why not pocket that extra $14 mill in the bank?!

Anyway, the 7,303-square-foot home (if you can even really classify it like that?!) is located on a 43-acre waterfront property that showcases approximately 3,000 feet of west-facing shoreline.

The house has four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a library nook, a game room, a wine cellar, an office, and a whole other separate property for guests, which includes another four bedrooms and three bathrooms and more!

To geeze the rest of all the country house pics, you can head here. Happy lurking, people!

