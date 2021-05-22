Operation 'Trace" all wrapped up

Operation 'Trace' wrapped up on Friday to great success.

An initiative from SA Police, 'Operation Trace' was launched to ensure responsible Covid-19 QR Check-in's, reminding the community about their obligation to scan.

From 13 May, plain clothes officers spent the week out and about targeting compliance at dozens of South Australian businesses.

During 'Operation Trace', QR check-ins increased by up to 600,000 per day with the highest number of check-ins recorded on Saturday at 1.78 million.

There were 563 cautions issued to individuals and 83 to businesses.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens wants QR code compliance to continue, just as it did during the Op.

"If we do have an outbreak in a particular venue in SA, within 30-minutes of that positive case being identified, we can be texting people and potentially stop a complete lockdown", he said.

Back in vogue after the 'Trace' crackdown, Police are encouraging more of the same as we work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

