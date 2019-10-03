It is no secret that Ooshies played a massive part of our lives this year. We were literally obsessed.

Everyone and anyone wanted to collect them and now it appears that we will now have another set to get a hold of!

While we now have the Discovery Garden at Woolies keeping our hands full, the company behind the Ooshies still has our back!

They have released advent calendars to help us get ready for Christmas this year!

So far, there are two Ooshies themes to choose from with the advent calendars, one being a DC Comics Advent Calendar and the other, a Disney Advent Calendar.

The description of the product also states that there will even be exclusive Ooshies to collect with the calendars, with 8 in the DC comics variety and 12 in the Disney one. Adding that they are suitable for ages 5+.

If you’re keen to have your own Ooshies advent calendars, you can get them from Amazon here!

But beware, they aren’t the cheapest, with them ranging from $100 to $170 plus delivery.

But hey, if you wanna collect you gotta collect.

