OOP! Jessika Power Has Released Her Private Messages With Shane Warne

Jessika Power has leaked her messages with cricket legend Shane Warne after chatting about an X-rated exchange on Big Brother VIP.

In her latest Instagram story, Jessika posted what looks do be a WhatsApp exchange between herself and Shane.

Here, she told him she didn't want to see him in his hotel room straight away and she's "not that kind of girl".

Over the next few days, he asked to see her and catch up.

Check out the juicy exchange here:

The MAFS and Big Brother VIP star left his messages unanswered and ended up blocking him on October 12.

Shane Warne hasn't yet responded to Jessika's claims. Ohhh, Warney! At it again.

