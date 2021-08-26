OnlyFans Have Revoked Their Pornography Ban After Less Than A Week

So, in case you missed it (which could have happened when you blinked) OnlyFans decided to ban ALL explicit content from their website less than a week ago, sending platform users into an absolute tailspin.

Well, content creators have obviously caused enough of a stir that the exclusive content platform decided to revoke their announcement only days later.

The company issued a statement on Twitter saying "... we have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change," implying they have managed to source a new arrangement to pay all of their content creators including this who provide explicit content.

“Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard," they said.

“OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”

So, why did they change their minds?

According to Variety, the company ran into some issues with the bank who felt the company were not complying with their banking partner's policies.

Since then, the company has obviously managed to resolve their issues with the bank but have no revealed any details as to the new payment processing agreement or who the agreement is with.

A rep for OnlyFans dished up a cryptic explanation to Variety saying “The proposed Oct. 1, 2021 changes are no longer required due to banking partners’ assurances that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators."

So summing this all up for you, essentially banking partners weren't happy to be doing business with a site that serves up subscription-based porn, BUT OnlyFans managed to secure a new agreement to allow OnlyFans creators to keep.. ughhum... creating.

OnlyFans currently supports 130 million registered users and has been going strong since it was founded back in 2016.

Catch up on the latest in Hit Entertainment news below...

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.