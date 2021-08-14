One Quarter Of Eligible Aussies Have Now Received The Covid Jab

A quarter of eligible Australians have officially been vaccinated which is up from 11.6 percent last month.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the current Covid jab rates across the country are impressive and bring us closer to the likes of UK vaccination rates.

"It is equivalent in per capita terms to the fourth best day they had in the UK ever," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

"So, the vaccination rates now being achieved under Operation COVID Shield right across the country are now hitting those world-class marks.

"I think that gives all Australians great hope about the path ahead."

Despite massive Covid-19 case numbers in NSW today, with 466 new cases reported across the state, more than 50% of the states eligible residents have been vaccinated.

This brings NSW closer to ACT and Tasmania with Tassie currently "leading the charge" on vaccinations, reporting that 52.5 percent of the population have had the first jab and 30 percent have had two.

This means that over half of Australians over the age of 70 have now been fully vaccinated.