One Person Has Won The $50 MILLION Oz Lotto Draw!

One Australian has woken up today $50 million richer after becoming the only division one winning entry in Tuesday night’s Oz Lotto draw.

The mega jackpot was won with an unregistered ticket, meaning officials have no idea who to award the big $50 million to!

What we do know is that the new millionaire is from New South Wales, so if you’re from the state, check your ticket now!

The winning numbers for draw 1377 were 12, 9, 13, 7, 32, 5 and 4, with supplementary numbers 19 and 35.

The big draw had been growing over the past five weeks with no winners, making this week the perfect time for someone to win the huge cash prize!

“There’s a very real possibility that this person will wake up and go about their day as normal tomorrow, with no idea they’ve taken home the biggest Oz Lotto prize of the year," officials from The Lott have stated.

“If you do realise you’re the division one winner we’re searching for, please call us on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize.”

You can check your entries online here, on the Lott app or in store at your local outlet.

