One Person Has Died And 17 Are Missing In Victoria’s East Gippsland Bushfires

Victoria’s premier, Daniel Andrews has today confirmed the death of 68-year-old Buchan resident Mick Roberts, while 17 people remain unaccounted for in the state’s East Gippsland region.

The premier says that the 17 missing are from small communities around the region and that the number may increase.

"We do hold very significant fears for the welfare of anybody who is missing at this time," he said.

He explained that the crisis is “not like other bushfires” where the community can rebuild after the fire has swept through.

“This is very different to that. This will be an active fire and a very challenging and complex environment for weeks and therefore we have to do things differently.”

Listen to the full update:

