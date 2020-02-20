One Of Victoria’s Best Food & Wine Festivals Is Back For 2020

One of Victoria’s best food and wine festivals Tastes of Rutherglen returns over the Labour Day weekend, with what promises to be one of their biggest and best on record.

18 Rutherglen wineries will be in attendance, so there’s plenty of choice for you to choose from. It’s also a great reason for you to venture toward the North-East of Victoria and do your part towards helping bushfire effected communities out there.

A general ticket will get you in to all 18 wineries in the region, with a jam-packed schedule for you to choose what you want to go see, drink and eat. There are special events, cellar door activities as well as plenty of masterclasses for you to head along and see what’s on offer.

If you’re really wanting to enjoy your day and taste plenty of wines, there are also shuttle buses to take you between each winery throughout the day, with an add on available for your ticket.

The full schedule of activities is available on the Tastes of Rutherglen website, where you can find all additional travel information as well as how to get tickets.

