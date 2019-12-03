One Of The Internet's Most Loved Cats Has Died

The news has broken that one of our favourite strange-looking creatures has sadly passed away at the young age of eight.

With over two million fans, Lil Bub was the goofy-faced kitty cat who took the internet by storm and sadly never woke up from her sleep Sunday night.

Mike Bridavsky has just announced the sad news this morning of his beloved pet in a very emotional Instagram tribute.

"On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet," he wrote.

Mike has been very open about Lil Bub's health struggles throughout the duration of her life struggling with a very persistent and aggressive bone infection.

"I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves," he added.

SOMEBODY GRAB THE TISSUES.

"Dearest BUB, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world. I am forever honored and humbled that you chose me as your caretaker. Please visit all of us in our dreams"

This cat literally has saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she also started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research and has helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need all over the world.

I mean what did this cat not do? We love you Lil Bub! May you rest in peace.

