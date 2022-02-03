One More Covid Death As Cases Plateau

South Australia's cases have dropped with 1,583 new infections reported on Thursday and sadly one Covid-related death.

The slight dip in infections is down 140 from the previous day.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Speaking from the state's flood-hit north, Premier Steven Marshall said active cases are down to 18,308, the lowest number for some time.

"What we’re now seeing is a settling of the numbers in South Australia..."

"We’re starting to see those numbers plateau a bit. We’d like to see them go lower," Marshall entreated.

Of today's new infections, 1,237 were reported through positive PCR tests, while 346 cases were detected from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Hospital admissions over the past 24-hour reporting period have also dipped with 226 people being treated for Covid.

Of those hospitalised, 18 are admitted to intensive care, while five require a ventilator.

Currently, more than 90 per cent of people aged over have are fully vaccinated, while 94.3 per cent have received their first dose, and more than 41 per cent of people 18+ have been triple-vaxxed.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.