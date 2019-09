It's been two years since Niall Horan released his debut album 'Flicker' and now our favourite One Directioner is back with new tunes!

Niall took to his Instagram page to release a sneak peek at his upcoming track 'Nice To Meet Ya' and we LOVE it!

The song is set to be released on October 4th and you can pre-save your copy here.

