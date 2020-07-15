One Direction Just Announced Their 10 Year Reunion Plans So We'll Finally Get To See Them All Again

Anyone who really is a One Direction fan knows that July 23rd marks a very important date for globally...

It's the 10th Anniversary of the band's formation, duh.

And what better way to celebrate one of our favourite boy bands than with all the boys getting back together, kinda.

It has been announced that there will be a brand new 1D anniversary website, a 10-year celebration video specially made for their fans, and interactive playlists and activations across multiple digital platforms!

SCREAMING.

It will be an immersive and exciting interactive fan experience, the site will take the form of a timeline charting the history of the group, from the first audition right up to the start of their hiatus. It will host an archive of music videos, artwork, TV performances, behind-the-scenes and rarely-seen content, all in one place!

Fans will also be able to generate their own shareable ‘mixtape’ playlist on the site, which will be personalised according to how they’ve interacted with the site’s content and the eras they’ve spent the most time exploring.

It will also allow fans to connect to Spotify or Apple Music, with the mixtape playlists being saved to their respective accounts.

Reformatted EPs will be released across streaming platforms, featuring b-sides and rare songs, remixes, live recordings and acoustic versions of tracks grouped into one place for fans to rediscover.

The only way we can think of this 10-year celebration of the band getting any better is them ACTUALLY together, it is still an option which hasn't been ruled out...

Stay tuned.

Catch Up On The Latest Hit Entertainment News Below:



Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.