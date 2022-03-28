One Dead & Another Missing As Heavy Rainfall Continues Across South East

One man is missing and another dead as wet weather continues to cause flash flooding across the South East.

Heavy rain is battering the south east triggering an emergency flood alert in Darling Downs and putting Brisbane residents on flood alert.

A warning for 200mm of rainfall and flash flooding has been issued for parts of the South East as well as parts of NSW.

The rain is set to continue all day Monday until it shifts south toward New South Wales on Tuesday.

The heavy rainfall has already caused one death after a car was swept into floodwaters off Brimblecombe Road at Kingsthorpe early this morning.

The female driver was saved and transported to hospital while the male passenger and a number of dogs were killed.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and an official report is being prepared for the coroner.

Another man is missing after disappearing in floodwaters near Pittsworth, south of Toowoomba at around 6AM this morning.

A full-scale search and rescue operation has been launched including air and water rescue teams.

According to police, the man in his 40’s was swept into flood waters after exiting his vehicle early this morning near Stirling Road.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner has issued a warning to Brisbane residents to watch out for flash-flooding.

“With the ground still saturated from Brisbane’s biggest rainfall event, the rain forecast over the coming days could lead to flooding in low-lying areas of our city,” Cr Schrinner said.

