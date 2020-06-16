On JobSeeker? There's Still Time To Score Phone Bill Discounts

While Covid 19 restrictions might be lifting, that doesn't help you if you've been stood down from work.

And with Jobseeker payments coming through, that won't help you pay all of your overdue bills.

We've got some good news though! To "relieve some of the burden" during this challenging time, Telstra are taking big steps to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right now til June 30 2020, Telstra are offering discounted services to Telstra customers receiving JobSeeker payments.

Whether the discount is helping you with new opportunities or keeping in touch with family and friends, everyone can feel a little more relieved when they’re connected.

Telstra stated:

"If you have a Telstra fixed bundle service and/or multiple Telstra post-paid mobile services you may receive a single $20 per month discount off your total bill for six months, while those with a single Telstra post-paid mobile service may receive a $10 per month discount off their bill for six months."

Me with my discounted phone plan

Applications for the available discounts are open until June 30 2020, so be quick and get clicking HERE to find out more and get your application in!

The world is quickly changing, but Telstra are providing updates and information on their Telstra Exchange Blog, Facebook Page or contact your local Telstra stores and Telstra Business and Technology Centres (1300 822 236) to better understand how Telstra can help you and your business.