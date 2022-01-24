Omicron Curve Flattens As Cases Dip In Queensland

Queensland Covid cases drop as the sunshine state reported 10, 212 new infections on Monday and sadly 13 more lives lost.

Chief health officer John Gerrard said of the Covid-related deaths four people were in their 70's, seven were in their 80's, and two were in their 90's. Three were unvaccinated, and none had received a booster shot.

Hospitalisations are up "very slightly" with 878 people being treated in public hospitals with Covid, while 50 patients are in ICU, with 40 per cent of those unvaccinated.

Dr Gerrard said that “it would appear the Gold Coast is close to or past its peak”, while Brisbane should follow within seven days.

“So far the impact of the epidemic is less than we expected," he said, "but I’m trying to be cautious as we still haven’t reached the peak in Brisbane."

"The Gold Coast was always likely to be the first area to peak, Brisbane should follow within seven days, possibly Cairns as well, and then other regional areas as well. I would remind everyone, though, that this is the peak, not the end...the end will not be for a number of weeks"

Gerrard also warned that transmissions are likely to increase with the return to schools, which may deliver a “longer, flatter peak”.

Meantime, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk a plan for children returning to school would be discussed this week, with announcements to follow.

“Schools go back in two weeks’ time, the priority is to get those kids vaccinated and we will be releasing our plan this week,” the Premier told reporters.

Currently, 25.7 per cent of five to 11-year-olds are now fully vaccinated, while only 66 per cent of 12 to 16-year-olds are double-dosed.

