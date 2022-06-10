OMG You Can Get Cocktails In A Juice Box & We're Suddenly Feelin' Thirsty!

We've had cocktails, we've had juice boxes, but have you had...Boxtails?!

Mandatory Spirit Co have launched single serve 250ml carton Boxtails are the success of their 2L Boxtails range.

The drinks are low-calorie, 99% sugar-free and made from real fruit juice and real spirits. These definitely sound dangerously easy to drink.

But in all seriousness, you should be drinking responsibly! After research commissioned by Mandatory Spirit Co showed 1 in 4 Aussie alcohol drinkers aged 18-40 have had their drink spiked and 37% have experienced the issue in the past 12 months, Boxtails was designed. This means no one can tamper with your cocktail at a party of venue! Genius.

Now for the fun stuff.