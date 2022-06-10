OMG You Can Get Cocktails In A Juice Box & We're Suddenly Feelin' Thirsty!
These flavours tho
We've had cocktails, we've had juice boxes, but have you had...Boxtails?!
Mandatory Spirit Co have launched single serve 250ml carton Boxtails are the success of their 2L Boxtails range.
The drinks are low-calorie, 99% sugar-free and made from real fruit juice and real spirits. These definitely sound dangerously easy to drink.
But in all seriousness, you should be drinking responsibly! After research commissioned by Mandatory Spirit Co showed 1 in 4 Aussie alcohol drinkers aged 18-40 have had their drink spiked and 37% have experienced the issue in the past 12 months, Boxtails was designed. This means no one can tamper with your cocktail at a party of venue! Genius.
Now for the fun stuff.
The single-serve Boxtails are available in:
Mai Tai
New to the Boxtails range and like Summer in a box! Pineapple & Orange join forces to create a bright, tropical & refreshing tipple.
Passionfruit Martini
A crowd favourite is now available in single-serve. The Passionfruit Martini is a fruity take on the original Martini.
Pink Gin Daiquiri
A spin on the classic Daiquiri with notes of strawberry partnered with the freshness of lime and pink gin. Available in 2L Boxtails and now single-serve.
The single-serve Boxtails are available now on Amazon for $24.95 for a six-pack.
Happy sipping!
Big Brother's Sam Tells Us Why She Broke Up With Drew & What She Thinks About His Betrayal!
Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:
Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android