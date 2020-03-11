OMG! Nikki Webster & Rebecca Black Are Doing A Bingo Tour Around Australia And We Ain't Jokin'

If you told us that Nikki Webster & Rebecca Black were going to be doing a bingo tour around Australia, we would've told ya you're too early for April Fools and would've been super angry because HOW DARE YOU GET OUR HOPES UP LIKE THAT!

But GUESS WHAT, it's actually happening! Lol, I know, it's Christmas rn. Our national treasure & Strawberry Kisses diva, Nikki Webster, is teaming up with the queen of Fridays, Rebecca Black, on a new exciting event called Bingo Loco!

The event will make its way to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane & Perth and will include rave rounds, lip sync battles, dance-offs, comedian MCs, confetti showers and mooore! Which, sounds WAY better than an average weekend with a wine & cheese board. Like, a confetti shower? Truly incredible.

One of the best parts of all of this is the epic secret prizes up for grabs. You know why? Because in the past it's included casual things like trips to Las Vegas, trips to Coachella, a convertible & a boat. Read that again. And maybe again.

Tickets start around the $65 mark (not including booking fees). In saying that, Bingo Loco XXL will be partnering with Make A Wish Australia, with proceeds from the event going towards helping create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We.are.SO.there!

Keen to round up your friends to experience the GREATNESS that is Nikki Webster & Rebecca Black? You can snap up ya tix at www.bingo-loco.com/australia

I CAN'T BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING! We just hope it's going to be on a Friday!

