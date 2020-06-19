OMG! Kim Kardashian-West Has Signed An Exclusive Podcast Deal!

Kim Kardashian-West has brought us many things: a game, Kimojis, cosmetics, perfume, shapewear, and now, she can add 'podcaster' to her CV!

What can't Kimmy K do, right? You see, Wall Street Journal have broken the news that Kim has signed an exclusive podcast deal with Spotify - aka, a massive payday.

Surely it was only a matter of time until we heard a Kardashian on their own poddie!

So, what will the podcast be about? Listen below to find out:

