OMG! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have Tied The Knot In Las Vegas!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are MARRIED!

The couple tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony, with court records from Clark County, Nevada showing they got their marriage license under their legal names, Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

JLo shared the news via her newsletter with fans, writing that they "stood in line for a license with four other couples".

And they "barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight" to "take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself."

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives," she wrote.

"In the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.

"They were right when they said, 'all you need is love'. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children, and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.

Lopez ended the newsletter with, "stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning and at the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things - and worth waiting for."

Jennifer then signed off the newsletter with her new last name, Affleck.

Lopez sparked rumours of their engagement when she was spotted wearing a honking massive diamond ring earlier in the year, and confirmed the news via her On The J Lo newsletter.

The Oscar and GRAMMY Award-winning duo had previously dated in the early 2000s, getting engaged in 2004 before swiftly calling it off; a move which Affleck said was due to scrutiny from the media.

While they’ve each had marriages in the interim (having five kids between them), the two remained close friends before stoking their flames of love last April, kicking off their relationship exactly 20 years after they first met.

We're SO excited they're finally married! Love always WINS!

