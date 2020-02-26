OMG! Applications Are Open For Married At First Sight 2021!

If you're ready to find love the modern way - by marrying someone at first sight on reality TV - then you'll be delighted to know applications for the 2021 season of Married At First Sight are NOW OPEN!

Channel 9 have confirmed that season 8 will go ahead & they're not wasting any time finding the next couples!

So if you're keen to try the experiment to find true love or, if you're just ready to make some quality TV viewing at a drama-filled dinner party, then you can register here!

Some of the questions on the application include:

What are some of the challenges you have faced on your search for true love?

What would your family say are your best and worst character traits?

List three things about yourself that are interesting or unexpected.

Talk me through a typical Saturday night.

Please advise the type of person you are seeking to be matched with, for example, someone from the opposite sex, same sex or transgender/intersex/other (you can list more than one option).

Sound good? You just gotta make sure you can spare 4 months for filming, be over 25 & be an Australian citizen or a permanent resident for at least two years. Easy peasy!

Want the JUCIEST MAFS goss to come out of this season? Listen to it all here: