Olympic Reporter Reveals They Have An App Which Tracks Their Every Step In Tokyo

Honestly if you think having to check into every location or venue is rough, try having your every damn step tracked!

The Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo spoke to the Olympic Reporter Nathan Templeton who interviewed Kaylee McKeown post-race, about what it's really like inside the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games and he revealed how everyone is required to have an app that tracks their every step!

He also revealed how someone got busted after breaching their daily steps and what it was really like interviewing the young gun Aussie gold medalist, Kaylee McKeown post-race.

Take a listen below:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: