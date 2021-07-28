Olympic Reporter Reveals They Have An App Which Tracks Their Every Step In Tokyo

This is some next level survelliance...

Article heading image for Olympic Reporter Reveals They Have An App Which Tracks Their Every Step In Tokyo

Honestly if you think having to check into every location or venue is rough, try having your every damn step tracked!

The Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo spoke to the Olympic Reporter Nathan Templeton who interviewed Kaylee McKeown post-race, about what it's really like inside the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games and he revealed how everyone is required to have an app that tracks their every step!

He also revealed how someone got busted after breaching their daily steps and what it was really like interviewing the young gun Aussie gold medalist, Kaylee McKeown post-race.

Take a listen below:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: 

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!

Note: These Advertisers are not related to the 2021 Tokyo Games and are the sponsors of this website/show only.

28 July 2021

olympics
2021 Tokyo Olympics
COVID19
App
Listen Live!
olympics
2021 Tokyo Olympics
COVID19
App
olympics
2021 Tokyo Olympics
COVID19
App
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs