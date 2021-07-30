Olympic Glory For Our Aussie In The Women's 100m Freestyle Final

Aussie Emma McKeon has achieved Olympic glory, winning her first individual gold in an Olympics in the 100m freestyle final on Friday.

After leaving Rio with four medals - gold, two silver and a bronze, she’s on track for a seven-medal haul in Tokyo. She won gold alongside fan favourite Cate Campbell in the relay before picking up bronze medals in the 100m butterfly and 4x200m freestyle relay, all before Friday's success.

McKeon is set to compete in three more sections: the 4x100m mixed medley relay, women’s 4x100m medley and the 50m freestyle. If she scores medals in all three she’ll become Australia’s greatest Olympian ever.

But Cate Campbell nabbed perhaps the greatest sports underdog story this year picking up the bronze medal.

Back in 2016 at the Rio Olympics, the gold medal favourite suffered a shocking loss coming in 6th in the same competition, calling it “possibly the greatest choke in Olympic history”.

But redemptions is sweet for the much-loved 29-year-old as she enjoys a return to the individual medal since winning 2 bronzes, 1 in the women’s 50m freestyle and another in the women’s 4x100m freestyle at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

