Olivia Newton-John Comments On The Internet Cancelling Grease

"It was a different era"

Article heading image for Olivia Newton-John Comments On The Internet Cancelling Grease

International superstar and flat out Aussie royalty Olivia Newton-John joined the Hit Network's Gawndy & Maz this morning, alongside her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi.

The pair discussed new music, cancel culture coming out against Grease, their cameo appearance in Sharknado, and a topic that has flooded the internet as of late - the Free Britney Movement.

Have a listen below: 

Listen to the full chat below! 

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.  

Entertainment News Team

12 February 2021

Article by:

Entertainment News Team

Olivia Newton John
Chloe Lattanzi
Grease
Gawndy and Maz
Listen Live!
Olivia Newton John
Chloe Lattanzi
Grease
Gawndy and Maz
Olivia Newton John
Chloe Lattanzi
Grease
Gawndy and Maz
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs