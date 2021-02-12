Olivia Newton-John Comments On The Internet Cancelling Grease
"It was a different era"
International superstar and flat out Aussie royalty Olivia Newton-John joined the Hit Network's Gawndy & Maz this morning, alongside her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi.
The pair discussed new music, cancel culture coming out against Grease, their cameo appearance in Sharknado, and a topic that has flooded the internet as of late - the Free Britney Movement.
12 February 2021
Entertainment News Team