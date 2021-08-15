Old Mate Elton John Has Just Popped Up At A Club To Perform His New Song!
Love this!
Elton John and Dua Lipa recently dropped their collab together, an updated remix of some of Elton's classics paired with a catchy beat courtesy of Aussie group PNAU and Dua's stunning vocals.
...and now Elton has decided to drop a little impromptu performance of it at a bar he was at!
Check out the video below!
We love this!
