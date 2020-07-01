Oktoberfest In The Gardens 2020 Is Officially Still On So Cheers To That

Just when you thought international travel was cancelled for 2020, dust off your lederhosens & grab yourself a stein cause do we have news for you!

Oktoberfest in the Gardens has announced that it will be returning this year, for another beer-filled day full of Bavarian traditions.

Given the nature of 2020, nothing is set in stone but they're staying hopeful and if worse comes to worst and the event is cancelled, full refunds will be issued!

So enjoy the best Europe has to offer from right here in Aus with these two massive beer halls, authentic German food stalls, roving performers, a sideshow alley, silent disco, dodge ball and wood chopping.

We suggest you secure your tickets ASAP as capacity is strictly limited (duh), so mark your calendars for 7 am Tuesday 7th July so you don’t miss out!

The Oktoberfest celebrations will be starting in Adelaide on 3rd October, then to Perth on the 10th and finishing up in Sydney on the 31st!

For more details and stay up to date on the latest changes, head here.

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.