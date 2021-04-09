Ok So Some Plants Scream When They're Cut And I'M SO SORRY!

We just can't hear it!

Article heading image for Ok So Some Plants Scream When They're Cut And I'M SO SORRY!

I have something to tell you. You know when you cut your plants? Well, some of them scream. Except, we can't hear them!

In something that has us scream-crying "I'M SORRY!" at our beloved Fern-ando after finding this out, we needed to dig deeper and find out more...and what we found is pretty mind-blowing. 

Want to know more about this wild fact? Here's what we found out about some plants screaming: 

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: 

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.

Amber Lowther

21 hours ago

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Plants
House plants
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Plants
House plants
Hit Entertainment
Plants
House plants
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs