Oh, Bother: There's A Winnie The Pooh Slasher Movie Coming & Our Childhood Is Ruined

We've gone through a lot the past few years, and we're just not ready for what's coming next: a Winnie The Pooh slasher.

Yep, your favourite childhood character has turned into a killer, along with Piglet. Who knew?!

Director of Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey, Rhys Waterfield, told Variety, "we will see Pooh and Piglet as the main villains going on a rampage. Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he’s not given them food, it’s made Pooh and Piglet’s life quite difficult."

"Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral. So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.”

Nup, this is not ok.

Like wtf is this:

One thing we also can't get over is there's a scene with Eeyore's tombstone! We find out he was EATEN by Pooh and Piglet. Nup, someone tell me this is a bad dream.

Brb. Screaming, crying, throwing up.

We don't yet have a release date, but we know they're trying to get it through production as fast as they can. Although, we'd rather they not.

