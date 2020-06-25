Oh Baby! Emma Roberts Is Expecting Her First Child

2020 is the year of baby announcements! Emma Roberts is said to be expecting her first child with actor boyfriend and star of Tron: Legacy, Garrett Hedlund.

The pair have been dating since March 2019 and a source close to the couple said that they were "having fun and enjoying each other". Fast-forward to now and they're set to be parents! Time flies.

Emma & Garrett got together not long after her split with American Horror Story actor, Evan Peters, who she was on & off with. But it's cool because now they're just friends. Uncle Evan, maybe?

While Emma or Garrett haven't confirmed the news, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more details!

