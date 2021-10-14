OG Yellow Wiggle, Greg Page, Talks About The Televised Class That Will Save Lives

Do you know how to perform CPR? With 50% of people who experience heart-attacks having no obvious warning, CPR is a valuable skill that may just help you save a life.

We were joined by the OG Yellow Wiggle and founder of Heart of the Nation, Greg Page, who told us how receiving CPR saved him from his massive heart-attack last year, and what we can expect to learn from Heart of the Nation: The World's Largest CPR Class.

Catch the full chat with the Yellow Wiggle before tuning into the show, tomorrow at 3PM AEDT on Channel 9:

