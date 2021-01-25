OG Yellow Wiggle Greg Page Opens Up About Who His Fave Wiggle Actually Is!

Almost 30 years ago, Aussies were blessed with the ultimate kid's band, The Wiggles! So, where are they now?

The Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi caught up with the OG Yellow Wiggle, Greg Page who opened up about his time in the band.

He revealed how the group formed, the story behind choosing those iconic skivvies, if he misses the show, who his favourite Wiggles member actually is and so much more!

Take a listen to the full chat below:

