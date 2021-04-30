OG Big Brother’s Jess Hardy Reveals She Still Speaks To Marty!
Almost 20 years ago!
Network Ten
Can you believe it’s been almost 20 years since we saw Jess Hardy and Nathan "Marty" Martin fall in love on Season 2 of Big Brother?
This morning, Jess joined Hit NSW Breakfast on air to give us her thoughts on the speculated 'Big Brother VIP' season.
Jess also took a look back at her time on the show and revealed she is still on good terms with Marty.
Take a listen:
