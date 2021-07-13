OG Bachelor Tim Robards Gives New Bachelor Jimmy Valuable Advice

This morning on the Hit Nework's Hughesy, Ed & Erin, they were joined by OG Bachelor, Tim Robards, who gave new Bachie Jimmy Nicholson some valuable advice!

We have a new season of The Bachelor kicking off Wednesday July 21, and since Tim's season was so successful (he's now married and has a baby with his chosen lady), of course we had to pick his brain.

Now, Jimmy is apparently worried that he'll be labelled for kissing too many women on the show. So how many is too many?

Missed the chat? Here's Tim Robard's advice for the new Bachelor Jimmy Nicholson:

Want some more reality goss? Catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.