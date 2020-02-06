OFFICIAL: Carl Robinson new Jets coach

The Jets have signed former Welsh international Carl Robinson as its new head coach on a three-and-a-half year deal.

He comes to Newcastle following a storied career, playing more than 400 games in the English Premier League, more than 50 games for Wales and played for the New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer in the US before turning his hand to coaching.

CEO Lawrie McKinna says he's a perfect fit for the club.

"He was very successful as coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps - who had a low budget - very similar to the Jets. His team made the final three out of five years and won the Canadian Cup."

"He understands you have to be creative, you have to look to give young players a chance and that bringing marquee players doesn't always bring you success.

Robinson will take the reigns following this weekend's derby clash with Central Coast Mariners.