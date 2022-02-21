Off-Duty Registered Nurse Praised For Resuscitating Young Boy

An off duty medical worker has been commended for her quick action after saving a three-year-old boy from drowning in Bateau Bay.

The three-year-old boy was dragged unconscious from a pool in Bateau Bay on Sunday, 20th of February.

After being pulled from the pool, the young boy was given CPR by an off-duty registered nurse until paramedics arrived on scene.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The boy eventually began breathing on his own after approximately one minute.

The New South Wales Ambulance service requested a Rescue Helicopter at around 2:25PM to lift the boy to safety.

The three-year-old was then transported to Gosford Hospital, accompanied by a Critical Care Medical Team and paramedics.

The arrived at the hospital conscious and in stable condition.

Paramedics commended the Registered Nurse for successfully performing CPR on the young boy before paramedics arrived on scene.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.