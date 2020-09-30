October is Pinktober!

This October, Hobart will be hosting a series of events across Pinktober to feature the hard work carried out by the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

The event will include landmarks around the city that will be lit up in pink lights over the month of October to commemorate Pinktober.

This year the following sites will be lit up in pink:

Railway Roundabout Fountain,

Elizabeth Mall,

Kennedy Lane in Salamanca Place,

Franklin Square,

The Cardinal Lights at the Hobart Waterfront.

The Crowne Plaza Hobart will also be lit up in pink for this period, and they will be hosting a cake bake and barbecue event for staff during October to help raise funds.

The main concept of this campaign is to showcase and spotlight breast cancer awareness to highlight the work that the National Breast Cancer foundation does.

For more information or to discuss a possible feature or to suggest a site to be “pinked” get in contact with [email protected]