October Anticipated To Be Worst Month For NSW Covid Outbreak

In the last 24 hours until 8 pm last night, 1431 Community transmissions were recorded, the highest number yet for NSW to see since the pandemic began.

Sadly, there were 12 deaths. In southwestern Sydney, there were ten deaths: a woman in her 30s, a man and woman in their 80s, three women in their 70s, three men in their 70s and a woman in her 60s.

There was a North Shore man in his 70s and a Blue Mountains man in his 90s who also passed away. The woman in her 30s deteriorated in a very short period of time and the source of her infection is being investigated.

The vast majority of cases remain in the South Western and Western Sydney regions.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian issued a warning that we’ll be seeing the highest number of daily infections and hospitalisations by the middle of October.

“So the next fortnight is likely to be our worst in terms of the number of cases. But as I’ve said, it’s not the number of cases we need to be focusing on but how many of those cases end up in our intensive care wards and hospitals,” she said.

But come the middle of October it remains anticipated that we'll see 70% of the population fully vaccinated.

There are 979 people hospitalised and 160 in the intensive care unit with 127 of them not vaccinated and 63 requiring ventilators.

Regional NSW Update

Virus fragments have been detected in sewerage where there are no known cases. Those areas include Jindabyne, Cooma, Bega, Wauchope, Blayney and Boona Mount. Authorities are encouraging people within those areas to come forward urgently for testing.

In Western NSW there are 53 new cases: 31 in Dubbo and 11 in Burke.

In the Illawarra Region, there are 13 new cases: 9 in Wollongong, 2 in Shellharbour and 2 in shoal haven.

In the Hunter, there are 11 new cases: 4 in Port Stephens, 2 in Lake Macquarie, 2 in Newcastle, 1 in Maitland, 1 in the Upper Hunter region and 1 in Armidale.

In the Central Coast, there are 8 new cases.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.