Wine Tasting At The Beach? Count Me In!

Ocean Beach SLSC | 22nd September

Hayley Taylor

19 September 2019

Hayley Taylor

Article heading image for Wine Tasting At The Beach? Count Me In!

On Sunday the 22nd of September, the Ocean Beach Surf Life Saving Club in Umina is opening it's doors at 12 noon to celebrate their first 50 years! 

Come along for a gold coin donation and you can take a trip down memory lane with old stories, photos and memorabilia. This great day out will have Oatley Wine tasting from 1pm with full bar facilities and food available for purchase. There will also be a live music performance from Jordan Roach so bring the family and soak up all the good vibes!

 

 

What: The First 50 Years Of Ocean Beach Beach Surf Life Saving Club
When: Sunday 22nd September | 12pm
Where: Ocean Beach Surf Life Saving Club, Umina

