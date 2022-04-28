Observing The International COVID Landscape As Australia Eases Restrictions

COVID Tracker - April 28

Article heading image for Observing The International COVID Landscape As Australia Eases Restrictions

Western Australia and Queensland are over 24 hours away from falling in line with eased restrictions in both NSW and Victoria, signalling a light at the end of the normality tunnel.

Overseas, many populated countries are facing new battles and searching for ways to avoid lockdowns.

In Beijing, residents are undertaking bi-weekly testing to ensure the Chinese capital distances itself from nearing another health crisis - which has been seen in Shanghai.

A month-long lockdown has caused economic stresses, as testing regimes pickup. A reported 20 million of Beijing's 22 million will be tested three times in a single week.

In America, the country's leading infectious diseases expert, Dr Anthony Fauci warns the pandemic hasn't ended despite high vaccination numbers.

"We are in a different moment of the pandemic," Fauci said.

Post

Those in the United States just surfaced from a difficult winter period, "we've now decelerated and transitioned into more of a controlled phase," he said.

"By no means does that mean the pandemic is over."

On Thursday, global COVID cases surpassed a colossal 511 million.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia 

  • New cases: 8,889 
  • Covid-related deaths: 7
  • Hospital and ICU admissions: 237 / 6  

Northern Territory 

  • New cases: 564
  • Covid-related deaths: 3
  • Hospital and ICU admissions: 50 / 2

Australian Capital Territory 

  • New cases: 1,149   
  • Covid-related deaths: 0
  • Hospital and ICU admissions: 69 / 3

Queensland 

  • New cases: 7,718
  • Covid-related deaths: 7
  • Hospital and ICU admissions: 542 / 15

New South Wales 

  • New cases: 13,771
  • Covid-related deaths: 19
  • Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,701 / 76

Victoria 

  • New cases: 10,427
  • Covid-related deaths: 10 
  • Hospital and ICU admissions: 445 / 35

South Australia 

  • New cases: 3,733
  • Covid-related deaths: 4
  • Hospital and ICU admissions: 240 / 11

Tasmania 

  • New cases: 1,202
  • Covid-related deaths: 0
  • Hospital and ICU admissions: 40 / 1

New Zealand 

  • New cases: 9.047 
  • Covid-related deaths: 13
  • Hospital and ICU admissions: 473 / 17
Post

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.

28 April 2022

Covid Tracker
Covid Update
national
Listen Live!
Covid Tracker
Covid Update
national
Covid Tracker
Covid Update
national
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs