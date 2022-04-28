Observing The International COVID Landscape As Australia Eases Restrictions
COVID Tracker - April 28
Western Australia and Queensland are over 24 hours away from falling in line with eased restrictions in both NSW and Victoria, signalling a light at the end of the normality tunnel.
Overseas, many populated countries are facing new battles and searching for ways to avoid lockdowns.
In Beijing, residents are undertaking bi-weekly testing to ensure the Chinese capital distances itself from nearing another health crisis - which has been seen in Shanghai.
A month-long lockdown has caused economic stresses, as testing regimes pickup. A reported 20 million of Beijing's 22 million will be tested three times in a single week.
In America, the country's leading infectious diseases expert, Dr Anthony Fauci warns the pandemic hasn't ended despite high vaccination numbers.
"We are in a different moment of the pandemic," Fauci said.
Those in the United States just surfaced from a difficult winter period, "we've now decelerated and transitioned into more of a controlled phase," he said.
"By no means does that mean the pandemic is over."
On Thursday, global COVID cases surpassed a colossal 511 million.
Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:
Western Australia
- New cases: 8,889
- Covid-related deaths: 7
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 237 / 6
Northern Territory
- New cases: 564
- Covid-related deaths: 3
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 50 / 2
Australian Capital Territory
- New cases: 1,149
- Covid-related deaths: 0
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 69 / 3
Queensland
- New cases: 7,718
- Covid-related deaths: 7
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 542 / 15
New South Wales
- New cases: 13,771
- Covid-related deaths: 19
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,701 / 76
Victoria
- New cases: 10,427
- Covid-related deaths: 10
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 445 / 35
South Australia
- New cases: 3,733
- Covid-related deaths: 4
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 240 / 11
Tasmania
- New cases: 1,202
- Covid-related deaths: 0
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 40 / 1
New Zealand
- New cases: 9.047
- Covid-related deaths: 13
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 473 / 17
