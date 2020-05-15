O.G Children's Entertainer Peter Combe Returns With A Song About Covid-19

Children's entertainer, Peter Combe, was prolific throughout the 80's and 90's.

He's been labelled the first Australian pop star for kids, as he pioneered music videos for children with the ABC. Since then, he has continued performing to new and old fans, throughout Australia.

Fast forward to 2020 and Peter is back, with a new twist on an old classic, re-writing the lyrics to one of his big hits, 'Newspaper Mama'!

The new and very relevant lyrics aim to help kids with some of the important, new procedures involved with preventing the spread of Covid-19.