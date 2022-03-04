Nuclear Catastrophe Narrowly Averted As Russia Seizes Ukraine Power Plant

The world "narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe last night", declared the US envoy to the United Nations.

A nuclear catastrophe was averted overnight after a fire broke out during a Russian seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the US ambassador said at an emergency meeting of the UN Council.

US Diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield called Russia’s actions “reckless” with the attack overnight reflecting a "dangerous new escalation" in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"By the grace of God, the world narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe last night. We all waited to exhale as we watched the horrific situation unfold in real time."

The US ambassador to the UN warned that “imminent danger” persisted, with Russian troops mounting 20 miles from Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear facility.

"Russia’s attack last night put Europe’s largest nuclear power plant at grave risk."

"It was incredibly reckless and dangerous. And it threatened the safety of civilians across Russia, Ukraine and Europe," the US Ambassador chided.

She demanded assurances from Moscow that such an assault will not happen again.

Meanwhile, Russia has reportedly blocked Facebook in a desperate bid to censor online platforms, with Youtube also appearing to be blocked throughout the country.

The move follows Russian state media regulator Roskomnadzor restricting access to Twitter, in its online censorship plight.

Russia announced on Saturday, a 15-year sentence for “discrediting the war effort”, making it a crime to spread apparent "fake news" about its invasion of Ukraine.

Western leaders and experts are concerned the escalating bans are leading the country into almost complete online isolation as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine continues.

