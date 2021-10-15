NSYNC's Lance Bass Just Welcomed Twins With Husband Michael Turchin

Former NSYNC member Lance Bass just welcomed twins via surrogate with husband Michael Turchin and we are bloody jazzed for them!

The couple welcomed their first children, twins Violet Betty and Alexander James via a surrogate on October 13th.

Bass made the huge announcement on Instagram on Thursday along with two ADORABLE images of two birth certificates, complete with teeny, tiny footprints and we are melting.

The captions read, “"The baby dragons have arrived!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" Bass wrote in the caption. "I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!".

Little Alexander was born first at 1:24PM on Wednesday afternoon, weighing in at 4 pounds, 14 ounces while Violet came only one minute after her brother at 4 pounds, 11 ounces.

Earlier in the year, Bass sat down with people to reveal his baby news and to walk readers through his tough journey to fatherhood.

"We always knew we wanted at least two kids," he said.

"It would be nice to have a boy and a girl just to feel the experiences of raising both or whatever they end up being. I think it's just amazing that science has gotten this far where we can make the healthiest human beings ever. And I hope in our lifetime, we'll be able to see the whole world be able to do this."

Turchin also mention to the magazine that he looks forward to watching the twins grow up with a strong sibling relationship.

"Just the fact that they'll, I mean hopefully, like each other. I like my sister, we were best friends and that was the cool part growing up — I always had a best friend with me all the time," he said

