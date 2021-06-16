Natasha Darcy, a NSW woman has been found guilty of murdering her partner Mathew Dunbar by drugging him with a sedative cocktail, and gassing him in his bed in a bid to inherit his $3.5m farm on the outskirts of Walcha in northern NSW.

In the months leading up to the sudden death of Mr Dunbar, dozens of incriminating searches were recorded on Darcy's phone including "How to commit murder", "99 undetectable poisons", "how long after suicide is there a crime scene","plastic bag suffocation", and "can police access deleted web history".

Have a listen below:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.