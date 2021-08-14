NSW Wakes Up To First Day Of State Lockdown As COVID Outbreak Spreads

Regional New South Wales is waking up to their first day in lockdown following the word number's the state has seen yet, with 466 cases on Saturday and more than 70 of those in regional NSW.

While sewage results showed COVID in at least 10 different localities, including as far north as Ballina near the Queensland border, and as far west as Broken Hill near South Australia.

There are new restrictions for regional NSW, including home schooling and only travelling within 5km from their homes for shopping and exercise.

In Sydney, much strong penalties are coming into effect from Monday, where 2,000 police officers are set to take to the streets in a compliance blitz.

Wrongdoers will face on-the-spot fines of $5,000 and businesses could be forced to close for up to a month.

Meantime, new exposure sites have been added in Dubbo, including a church, two cafes, a pharmacy and a clothing store.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr