NSW Teachers Protest Against New Pay-Cap

Public school educators across New South Wales are rallying on Wednesday against new pay-cap.

Teachers will be protesting against the plans for a new three-year award, which the union has dubbed a tangible wage cut.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

A statement released on Wednesday by the NSW Teachers Federation (NSWTF) president, Angelo Gavrielatos, said the governments push to secure annual pay increases of 2.53 per cent sits “far below” the rate of inflation.

"There is nothing more important in education than ensuring every child is taught by a qualified teacher every day, in every lesson," Mr Gavrielatos said.

"It does not address the issue of crippling workloads associated with the out-of-control admin burden, nor does it offer a structural solution to address the totally inadequate amount of time teachers have to plan, prepare and collaborate." - NSWTF President Angelo Gavrielatos

Designed to "make [the State Government] see red," rallies have been planned in Parramatta and across the state, including in Bathurst, Albury, Dubbo, Tamworth, Tweed Heads and Coffs Harbour.

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.