NSW’s Oz Lotto Winner Still Hasn’t Claimed Their $50 Million!

Last night, New South Wales’ Oz Lotto jackpot had a solo $50 million Division One winner… and we have good news for those who bought an unregistered ticket, the winner still hasn’t claimed their prize!

The jackpot, which was drawn last night, was won by an entry which was not registered to a player card, and so Oz Lotto is urging all NSW residents or visitors who purchased an entry to check their ticket and make contact to claim their prize.

“Someone has become an overnight mid-week multi-millionaire but possibly doesn't know it yet. We can’t wait for them to discover this winning news! Just imagine how $50 million might change your life and the lives of your nearest and dearest,” said Oz Lotto spokesperson Bronwyn Spencer.

“There are 50 million reasons why all New South Wales players who had an entry in the draw should check their ticket.”

The winning numbers were: 5, 32, 22, 13, 20, 25 and 42, while the supplementary numbers were 21 and 23.

If you’re holding the Division One winning ticket, call 131 868 as soon as possible to claim your win of a lifetime!

Don't forget to download the 2DayFM app on iOS and Android for feel good music, podcasts and to stay up to date with all things Sydney!