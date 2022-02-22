NSW's COVID Numbers Jump, As Restriction Changes Near

Victoria will scrap the indoor mask mandate on Friday, while a bunch of restrictions will also ease in New South Wales by the week's end.

With international borders open, state leaders are cautious of infections rates, continuing to push the triple-vaccinated booster rollout nationwide.

In addition to NSW and Victoria's easing on masks, Queensland's Premier confirmed mask rules will be eased from Friday 4th March.

COVID Updates, February 22

NSW

In NSW, Tuesday's reporting includes 8,752 new infections. Sadly, 14 lives were lost due to the virus.

Currently, 1,293 people are in hospital with COVID, 71 of whom are in intensive care.

VICTORIA

The Victorian Department of Health reported 14 deaths on Tuesday.

Currently, 345 people are in hospital with the virus - a slight dip from the previous day - 48 are in intensive care and 8 on ventilators.

QUEENSLAND

Queensland recorded 5,583 daily COVID cases. Unfortunately, another five COVID deaths were reported.

