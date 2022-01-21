NSW Records Significant Drop In Covid Cases

New South Wales have recorded 20,148 new Covid cases and 30 Covid related deaths in the past 24 hours to 8PM last night.

The number of deaths has dropped from 46 yesterday while Covid case numbers have also plummeted substantially from 25,168.

There are currently 2,743 people in hospital with the virus and 204 people in intensive care.

The latest numbers come from 11,582 PCR tests and another 8,566 rapid antigen tests.

The current eligible population of NSW is now 93.9 percent fully vaccinated while 95.3 percent have received their first dose of the vaccine.

More than 24 percent of people between the ages of five and 11 have received their first vaccine in the lead up to term one.

Following the state government’s decision to reduce the wait time between the second vaccination and booster shots, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is urging people to step up and get their booster.

"I know that many people have gone away on holidays and are now back. Well, come back and book your booster."

Mr Perrottet said the number of people in intensive care who are unvaccinated is currently 50 percent compared to a 95 percent base rate.

"Particularly if you look at the ICU presentations here in our state, whilst tracking below that best-case scenario position, what we're seeing is that close to 50 per cent of people in ICU are unvaccinated," he said.

"With 95 per cent vaccinated, almost 50 per cent in ICU unvaccinated, the facts and the evidence speaks for itself."

